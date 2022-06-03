Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 31,080 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hormel Foods worth $53,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

