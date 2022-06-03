Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $46,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

CPRI stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

