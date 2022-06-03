Blair William & Co. IL Takes $1.27 Million Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

