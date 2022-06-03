Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $87.99 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $87,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

