MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 14,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

