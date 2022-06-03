7,851 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $38.56 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 1,201,016 shares valued at $52,276,833. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

