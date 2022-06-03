Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORA opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

