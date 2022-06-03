Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

