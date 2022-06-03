Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.