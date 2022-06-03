Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

