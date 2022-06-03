Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 396 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Lazard by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 163,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lazard by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

