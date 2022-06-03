Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 234.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.