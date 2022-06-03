Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
About Immersion (Get Rating)
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immersion (IMMR)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.