Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,795,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $203.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

