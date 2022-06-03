Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

