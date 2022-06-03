Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

