Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $53,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

