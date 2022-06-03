Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $332,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

