State Street Corp Has $319.90 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $319,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,953 shares of company stock worth $4,508,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.