State Street Corp Sells 42,292 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $326,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.18 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.