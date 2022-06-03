State Street Corp Sells 42,292 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $326,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.18 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.