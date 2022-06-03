State Street Corp Purchases 35,910 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $349,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

