State Street Corp Purchases 410,487 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.50% of Donaldson worth $329,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

