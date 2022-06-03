State Street Corp Sells 17,689 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $355,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

