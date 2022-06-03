State Street Corp Buys 213,084 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of AptarGroup worth $325,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $109.83 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

