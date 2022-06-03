State Street Corp Purchases 877,303 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of STAG Industrial worth $351,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in STAG Industrial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in STAG Industrial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 144,864 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $33.77 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

