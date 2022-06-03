State Street Corp Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.85% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $342,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

OHI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.