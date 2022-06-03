State Street Corp Has $349.63 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of DaVita worth $349,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA opened at $96.85 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

