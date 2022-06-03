Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.99% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $338,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $136.66 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

