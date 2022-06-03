State Street Corp Has $359.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 368,655 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $359,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 639,450 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,305,000 after acquiring an additional 470,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

