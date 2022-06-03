State Street Corp Has $361.38 Million Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.59% of AMC Entertainment worth $361,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE:AMC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

