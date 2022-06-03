Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.80% of Bunge worth $367,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Bunge by 5,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $115.20 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.