State Street Corp Sells 963,417 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 963,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $368,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

