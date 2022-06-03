State Street Corp Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.93% of Brixmor Property Group worth $373,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

