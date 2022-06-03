State Street Corp Has $374.66 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.70% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $374,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.