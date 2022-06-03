State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,753,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $375,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

