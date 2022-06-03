State Street Corp Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.31% of Plug Power worth $376,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Plug Power stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.