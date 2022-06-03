State Street Corp Sells 7,114,487 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,114,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 12.83% of South Jersey Industries worth $376,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,275,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 62,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

