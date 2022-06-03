14,164 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

