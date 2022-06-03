State Street Corp Has $384.75 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State Street Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.83% of American Campus Communities worth $384,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Campus Communities by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $65.13.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

