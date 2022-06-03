State Street Corp Sells 15,448 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $383,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

