State Street Corp Sells 111,519 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $381,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 233,555 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.