Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $52.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

