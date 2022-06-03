Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $6,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10,657.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 554,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 617.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 215,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,402 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.