Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

