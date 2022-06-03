State Street Corp Has $412.21 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848,976 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $412,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.