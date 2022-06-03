State Street Corp Acquires 741,979 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.32% of STORE Capital worth $409,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

