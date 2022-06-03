LPL Financial LLC Acquires 37,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,174,000 after buying an additional 1,311,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.11.

