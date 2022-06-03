LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

REMX stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.