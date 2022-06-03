LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,696 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS plc has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

