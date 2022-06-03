State Street Corp Sells 454,430 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,467,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,430 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $403,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 608,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

ALLY stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

