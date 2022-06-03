State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.36% of Arrow Electronics worth $407,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

