LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellogg worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

